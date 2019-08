Hilary Duff returning for 'Lizzie McGuire' spinoff on Disney Plus streaming service

This is what dreams are made of! @HilaryDuff is here to announce she is starring as an “older, wiser” Lizzie in the new series! #D23Expo #DisneyPlus — Disney D23 (@DisneyD23) August 23, 2019

ANAHEIM, Calif. -- This is what dreams are made of: a "Lizzie McGuire" reboot!Hilary Duff is set to return for a "Lizzie McGuire" spinoff on Disney+, Disney's upcoming streaming service , the company announced Friday at its D23 fan expo . The company said Duff will play an "older, wiser" Lizzie in the new series.Duff has repeatedly hinted in recent interviews that a "Lizzie McGuire" reboot, first reported by Deadline Hollywood, could be in the works. She starred for three years on the Disney Channel sitcom and film, which earned a cult following among millennials, in the early 2000s.Disney hasn't yet said if any other original cast members have signed on for the new series.Disney+ launches on Nov. 12, 2019, though it's not clear when the "Lizzie McGuire" spinoff will premiere.