MUSIC

Hundreds of high school students play loud and proud at Bulldog Stadium

The Sierra Cup Classic was an all-day event going on all day with 26 high school bands competing.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
Hundreds of members of high school bands from across the Central Valley and the state are playing loud and proud in Bulldog Stadium.

The Sierra Cup Classic was an all-day event going on all day with 26 high school bands competed.

A judging panel evaluated each of their performances on visual effect, color guard, and many other categories.

"I think it's a stage like no other whether they are thinking about pursuing music chance to perform for their fans. Hey I marched in Bulldog Stadium," said Fresno State Marching Band Brandon Pollard.

This is the 21st year of the event.
Related Topics:
entertainmentfresno statemusichigh school
