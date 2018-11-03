Hundreds of high school students play loud and proud at Bulldog Stadium

Hundreds of members of high school bands from across the Central Valley and the state are playing loud and proud in Bulldog Stadium.The Sierra Cup Classic was an all-day event going on all day with 26 high school bands competed.A judging panel evaluated each of their performances on visual effect, color guard, and many other categories."I think it's a stage like no other whether they are thinking about pursuing music chance to perform for their fans. Hey I marched in Bulldog Stadium," said Fresno State Marching Band Brandon Pollard.This is the 21st year of the event.