ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Maxx Force: Take a virtual ride on Six Flags Great America's newest roller coaster

EMBED </>More Videos

Take a virtual ride on Six Flags Great America's newest roller coaster, Maxx Force.

GURNEE, Ill. --
Six Flags Great America is offering a first look at the construction of their newest roller coaster, Maxx Force, set to open this summer.

The ride is currently about 20 percent complete with over 75 footers in place as its foundation, as well as parts of the ride track.
Watch the video in the player above to take a virtual ride on Maxx Force.

Six Flags describes it as a triple-record breaking launch coaster. It will have the fastest acceleration in North America, taking riders from zero to 78 miles per hour in under 2 seconds.

It will have the tallest double inversion in the world, which turns riders upside down and it will have the fastest inversion in the world.

"The new Maxx Force coaster is in a class all by itself, launching riders from 0 to 78 miles per hour in under two seconds," said Six Flags Great America Park President Hank Salemi. "No other coaster in the country accelerates at that blistering speed."

The coaster trains are modeled after Formula One racing cars. The park said it will be in the Carousel Plaza area of the park.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentroller coastersix flagstheme parkGurnee
(Copyright ©2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Joy Behar, 'The View' host, under fire for use of blackface
Albert Finney, star of 'Tom Jones,' dies at 82
Man pleads no contest to stalking Rihanna
5 popular films worth checking out in Fresno this week
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
19-year-old Porterville man arrested for molesting a child, police believe there are other victims
Yosemite badly hit by winter storm; several services, housing facilities shut down
DMV's latest mess: Thousands pay for their driver's license renewal, but never receive a new one
Entire neighborhood learns how to sign with deaf baby
Police identify man shot and killed by officers in Madera
Joy Behar, 'The View' host, under fire for use of blackface
DNA testing company defends decision to allow police to access results
Mom convicted in death of baby found in maggot-infested diaper
Show More
VIDEO: Rat scurries through part of LA City Hall amid typhus issue
Pilot arrested before flight from London to Philadelphia
Doctor: 1 hospitalized, 7 more injured after Boiling Water Challenge
Nature of force questioned in video of Clovis student taken down by campus police
Fresno hospital fined after gauze sponge left inside patient
More News