Need new X-mas tunes? Sony Pictures releases 'A Very Spidey Christmas' album

Here's the Christmas music you didn't know you needed.
"Ohh! Spidey bells, Spidey bells, swinging through midtown. Oh what fun to spin a web and take the bad guys down."
Sony Pictures has released a mini-album titled "A Very Spidey Christmas" in support of its hit movie "Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse."
Among the five festive songs is "Spider-Verse" voice actor Shameik Moore putting a Spidey spin on "Joy to the World."
