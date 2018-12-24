ENTERTAINMENT

Need new X-mas tunes? Sony Pictures releases 'A Very Spidey Christmas' album

EMBED </>More Videos

Need new X-mas tunes? Sony Pictures releases 'A Very Spidey Christmas' album

Here's the Christmas music you didn't know you needed.

"Ohh! Spidey bells, Spidey bells, swinging through midtown. Oh what fun to spin a web and take the bad guys down."

Sony Pictures has released a mini-album titled "A Very Spidey Christmas" in support of its hit movie "Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse."

Among the five festive songs is "Spider-Verse" voice actor Shameik Moore putting a Spidey spin on "Joy to the World."
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentchildren's filmentertainmentmusic
(Copyright ©2018 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
ENTERTAINMENT
Happy Festivus! How to celebrate the made-up holiday
Latino Life: Selena Muralist Gets Creative in Fresno
'Jersey Shore' star's ex accused of $25,000 extortion attempt
Macaulay Culkin recreates 'Home Alone' in Google ad
More entertainment
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Kevin Spacey faces charge in sexual assault of teen, breaks silence
Tom Hanks surprises fans at In-N-Out
How to watch 'Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Parade'
'Mary Poppins' and 'Mary Poppins Returns' at the Oscars
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Families welcome home loved ones for holiday season
Merced teen gives out nearly 100 care packages to homeless
CHP launches maximum enforcement patrols for Christmas Holiday
Tom Hanks surprises fans at In-N-Out
Parents of wrestler who cut dreadlocks thank supporters
How to save money on your water bill
Kevin Spacey faces charge in sexual assault of teen, breaks silence
Dow Jones plunges more than 600 points on Christmas Eve
Show More
What would stay open, closed during a federal government shutdown
Wall GoFundMe tops $16M, but unclear how US would get money
Father arrested after wife, three children are injured in drunk driving crash
13-year-old girl among 5 charged in possible gang-related murder
Mother arrested after newborn found abandoned in parking lot
More News