New ABC show 'Deception' uses magic to fight crime

Stars Jack Cutmore-Scott and Ilfenesh Hadera speak to Jennifer Matarese about the new series and how they trained for their roles.

Jennifer Matarese
NEW YORK --
The premiere of "Deception" on ABC seems to have something for everyone. It has magic, crime fighting, and huge pyrotechnic explosions. It's like watching a blockbuster movie!

"Cameron Black" is a superstar magician whose career is suddenly rocked by a scandal.

His search for justice collides with the FBI which discovers there may be more to some of the cases they are investigating than they first thought.

Two of the stars of the new series Jack Cutmore-Scott "Cameron Black" and Ilfenesh Hadera "Kay Daniels" spoke about some of the training they had to do to prepare for their roles.

For Cutmore-Scott, taking on the role of "Cameron Black" involves learning real magic tricks from trained magicians.

"They really guided me through it, explained the basics, explained the concepts, and then we focused on those tricks," Cutmore-Scott said.

He practices the tricks frequently for his friends and family and posts his progress on social media.


Meantime for Hadera, "Kay Daniels" is an FBI agent and she had to be trained in how to fight and use a firearm.

"The physicality of it, that was all the first time for me, so all of the effects and without ruining too much for the audience, the wind machines that go behind it, and the stunt doubles who are being pulled by their harnesses you know 20 feet through the air, you just get up and you have to rock it," Hadera said.



"Deception" premieres this Sunday, March 11th at 10 p.m. EDT on ABC!
