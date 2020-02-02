award shows

'Parasite,' 'Jojo Rabbit' win top Writers Guild Awards

"Parasite" and "Jojo Rabbit" won top Writers Guild Awards for best original screenplay and best adapted screenplay, respectively.

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. -- "Parasite" has continued its march through Hollywood's awards season by winning the best original screenplay honor at Saturday's Writers Guild Awards.

The Nazi satire "Jojo Rabbit" took home the best adapted screenplay honor.

The Writers Guild Awards were roughly a week before the Academy Awards, where both films will compete in the best picture category.

RELATED: Full list of 2020 Oscar nominations

The "Parasite" win went to Bong Joon Ho, who is also the film's director and Han Jin Won. Taika Waititi won for "Jojo Rabbit," a film he also directed and starred in.

HBO swept the top television awards, winning the drama category for "Succession," the comedy category for "Barry" and the best new series honor of "Watchmen."

The premium cable network's limited series also won the original long form prize, while FX's "Fosse/Verdon" won the adapted long form award.

Saturday's awards were handed out in concurrent ceremonies in New York and Beverly Hills, California.

RELATED: Everything we know about the 2020 Oscars

Don't miss the Oscars live on Sunday, Feb. 9, on ABC. Coverage begins at 4:30 ET | 3:30 CT | 1:30 PT on this ABC station.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentbeverly hillslos angelesaward showsoscarsacademy awardsmovie newsaward
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
AWARD SHOWS
Oscars 2020: Everything we know about the show
Cruz, Reeves & Rudolph among newly announced Oscar presenters
Teen who was told his dreadlocks violated dress code invited to Oscars
Oscar nominee luncheon 2020: Sandy Kenyon's wrap-up
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Fresno Police handcuffed 16-year-old with autism after he had seizure, mom says
Man arrested in Parlier on multiple sex offense charges
Man dies after Super Bowl argument in southwest Fresno ends in shooting
9th US case of coronavirus from China confirmed California
Family remembers 90-year-old man hit and killed by car in central Fresno
Another suspect in Nov. mass shooting now booked in Fresno Co. Jail
At the Super Bowl, they remembered Kobe Bryant
Show More
Man shot in SE Fresno while waiting for marijuana delivery
Suspected DUI driver slams into semi-truck in Coalinga Sunday morning
Super Bowl 2020: What to know about times, game, halftime show
Burglary suspect fleeing police crashes car into Visalia home
Church shooting leaves 2 dead after funeral in Florida
More TOP STORIES News