Vanessa Hudgens hits Vanity Fair red carpet after announcing pregnancy at Oscars

After months of speculation, Vanessa Hudgens publicly confirmed her pregnancy by showing off her "baby bump" on the Oscars red carpet.

Vanessa Hudgens stepped out at the Vanity Fair after-party following the 2024 Oscars on Sunday night.

The actress wore a look styled by Jason Bolden, a sheer black off-the-shoulder gown with a sweetheart neckline and attached cape by Alberta Ferretti. She paired the look with gold dangly earrings.

Vanessa Hudgens arrives at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party on Sunday, March 10, 2024, at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills, Calif. Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

It was a big night for Hudgens, who co-hosted the Oscars red carpet pre-show leading up to the ceremony. During the pre-show, she revealed that she is expecting.

"I clearly have a lot to be excited for," she said.

Vanessa Hudgens arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, March 10, 2024, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

Hudgens' co-host, Julianne Hough, congratulated her on her pregnancy, as did several stars Hudgens interviewed Sunday night, including America Ferrera.

The actress also showed off her pregnancy as she posed for photos on the red carpet.

At the end of the night, Hudgens took to Instagram to share photos of her Oscars red carpet look, a black gown by Vera Wang.

Vanessa Hudgens arrives at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party on Sunday, March 10, 2024, at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills, Calif. Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

"Oscar's 2024! One for the books," she wrote in the caption.

In the comments, many of her friends and fellow celebrities congratulated her, including Jenna Dewan, who wrote, "Gorgeous mama !!" and Alexandra Shipp, who wrote, "YAAAAAAS!!! "

This will be Hudgens' first child with husband Cole Tucker, a shortstop and outfielder for the Seattle Mariners.

Vanessa Hudgens arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, March 10, 2024, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

The couple got engaged in Paris in February 2023 after three years of dating. They announced the news of their engagement on social media at the time.

"YES. We couldn't be happier," they wrote in the caption of a joint Instagram post with a heart emoji.

Later that year, in December, they tied the knot in a private ceremony in Tulum, Mexico, with family and friends.

