Pixar Fest kicking off tonight at Disney parks

Disneyland Resort is celebrating the first-ever Pixar Fest and it is kicking it off with the return of the Paint the Night Parade Friday night at Disney California Adventure.Pixar fest, the biggest Pixar bash ever to come to Disney parks, will bring guests young and old together to "celebrate friendship and beyond"-and it's all kicking off on April 13 at the Disneyland Resort.From special food offerings to the return of favorite parades with some extra-special surprises and even a brand-new fireworks spectacular, there's something for every Pixar fan!All of that is on top of the amazing Pixar fun that already exists at the resort, like Buzz Lightyear Astro Blasters at Disneyland Park and Toy Story Midway Mania! at Disney California Adventure park.