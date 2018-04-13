DISNEYLAND

Pixar Fest kicking off tonight at Disney parks

EMBED </>More Videos

Disneyland resort is celebrating the first-ever Pixar Fest and it is kicking it off with the return of the Paint the Night Parade. (KFSN)

By
Disneyland Resort is celebrating the first-ever Pixar Fest and it is kicking it off with the return of the Paint the Night Parade Friday night at Disney California Adventure.

Pixar fest, the biggest Pixar bash ever to come to Disney parks, will bring guests young and old together to "celebrate friendship and beyond"-and it's all kicking off on April 13 at the Disneyland Resort.

From special food offerings to the return of favorite parades with some extra-special surprises and even a brand-new fireworks spectacular, there's something for every Pixar fan!

All of that is on top of the amazing Pixar fun that already exists at the resort, like Buzz Lightyear Astro Blasters at Disneyland Park and Toy Story Midway Mania! at Disney California Adventure park.
Disney is the parent company of ABC30.

EMBED More News Videos

Pixar fest, the biggest Pixar bash ever to come to Disney parks.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentdisneylandpixardisneycaliforniaDisneyland
(Copyright ©2018 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
DISNEYLAND
Disney World to offer cheaper park tickets on less busy days
Get ready to have a ghoulish time as Disneyland kicks off the Halloween season
Disney reveals details of Oga's Cantina at Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge
Disney reveals details of Oga's Cantina at Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge
Disney offers tuition for hourly workers in tight job market
More disneyland
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Pooch Hall arrested for DUI, child endangerment
The three hottest events in Fresno this week
Jimmy Kimmel to open comedy club on Las Vegas Strip
Cliffhangers resolve at start of 'Station 19' season 2
Camila Cabello, Shawn Mendes to perform at American Music Awards
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Motorcyclist dies after crashing into refrigerator on Highway 168
Mendota Police arrest elementary school principal on child molestation charges
Members of 'sinister' love triangle accused of raping 3 children
Illegal marijuana grow discovered in Lindsay
Vacant building fires becoming a problem for Fresno Fire
Trial wraps up for man accused of randomly shooting at cars in Fresno County
Merced Police invest in virtual technology to train officers
Madera Police try new approach to solve murder of 9-year-old boy
Show More
Teen charged for hit and run that killed Vice Principal
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Brawl breaks out at pee-wee football game
Pooch Hall arrested for DUI, child endangerment
Man uses social media to target women for sexual assault. Fresno Sheriff needs help finding victims
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
More News