new year's eve

'New Year's Rockin' Eve' performers: See who's ringing in 2020 on ABC

Post Malone performs during his Runaway tour at the Forum on Wednesday, November 20, 2019, in Inglewood, Calif. (Mark Von Holden/Invision/AP, File)

NEW YORK -- Multi-platinum rapper Post Malone will bid farewell to 2019 as the headlining act on "Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2020" on ABC, performing just minutes before the ball drops and the new year arrives.

"Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2020" kicks off at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC on Dec. 31. This year's show marks the 48th anniversary of America's biggest New Year's Eve celebration. It will feature more than five hours of content from four cities in three time zones across America.

Here's the full list of performers and hosts across the United States:

Times Square (Eastern time zone)

Hosts: Ryan Seacrest, Lucy Hale

Performers:
  • Post Malone
  • BTS
  • Sam Hunt
  • Alanis Morissette and the Broadway cast of "Jagged Little Pill"


Miami (Eastern time zone)

Performers: Jonas Brothers

New Orleans (Central time zone)

Host: Billy Porter
Performers: Sheryl Crow and Usher

Hollywood (Pacific time zone)

Host: Ciara

Performers:
  • Ciara
  • Paula Abdul
  • Kelsea Ballerini
  • Blanco Brown
  • Dan + Shay
  • Green Day
  • Dua Lipa
  • Ava Max
  • Megan Thee Stallion
  • Anthony Ramos
  • Salt-N-Pepa
  • SHAED


In addition to the musical performances, country singer Jessie James Decker will reveal the first-ever First POWERBALL Millionaire of the Year live on the air, and YouTube will look back at some of the decade's biggest trends on its platform and make a surprise announcement.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentlive musicnew year's evetelevisionabcu.s. & world
Copyright © 2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
NEW YEAR'S EVE
New Year's Eve ball drop fun facts
Jonas Brothers to kick off 2020 with 'New Year's Rockin' Eve' performance
Sheryl Crow, Usher to perform on 'New Year's Rockin' Eve'
Paula Abdul, Kelsea Ballerini among 'New Year's Rockin' Eve' performers
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
1 dead after central Fresno house fire, 6 critically injured, including children
Driver crashes car while being chased by deputies
Sanger man arrested for murder of 20-year-old man at Fowler house party
5-year-old Fresno girl hit in eye after shots fired into family's apartment
New California laws in 2020
Video: Teen girl kidnapped in front of mom
Chino newlywed beaten to death at his wedding reception, family says
Show More
Fresno apartment's ceiling fixed after ABC30 investigation
Getaway van crashes into Ross store near Seattle, 11 injured
EXCLUSIVE: Atwater officer opens up about being dragged 90 feet by suspect's car
New restaurant opens in northwest Fresno, city officials hope more will come
Tulare Co detectives investigate third shooting in less than a week
More TOP STORIES News