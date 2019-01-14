CELEBRITY

'So happy.' Chris Pratt engaged to Katherine Schwarzenegger

EMBED </>More Videos

A whirlwind romance is leading to an engagement for actor Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger.

LOS ANGELES, California --
A whirlwind romance is leading to an engagement for actor Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger.

Pratt posted a photo of his 29-year-old partner sporting an engagement ring on Instagram Monday. He wrote, "Sweet Katherine, so happy you said yes!"


There's no word on when and where the wedding will take place.

Schwarzenegger is the elder daughter of actor Arnold Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver. She authored the children's book "Maverick and Me" in 2017 and the positive self-image book "Rock What You've Got: Secrets to Loving Your Inner and Outer Beauty from Someone Who's Been There and Back" in 2010.

Pratt, who is 39, got divorced in the fall from actress Anna Faris after nearly nine years of marriage. They share a son, Jack, who was born in August 2012.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentcelebritycelebrity engagementsu.s. & worldarnold schwarzeneggersociety
(Copyright ©2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
CELEBRITY
Kevin Hart apologizes again amid Oscars hosting conversation
Will Kevin Hart reconsider hosting the Oscars?
Bob Einstein of 'Curb,' Super Dave fame dies at 76
Kevin Hart surprises crew with old school cars after end of tour
More celebrity
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Full list of Critics' Choice Awards winners
Maroon 5, Big Boi & Travis Scott to perform at Super Bowl halftime show
Illinois refuses permit for concert to be hosted by R. Kelly in Springfield
Police say Utah teen crashed car during 'Bird Box Challenge'
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
PG&E to file for Chapter 11 bankruptcy, CEO resigns
Fire crews investigating cause of house fire in Central Fresno
US approved thousands of child bride requests, AP reports
VIDEO: Boy, 11, rescued after falling through ice in Illinois
Agencies prepare for storm approaching Central Valley
Fresno organizations sell tri-tip sandwiches, raise money for fire victims
PG&E CEO steps down as company faces possible bankruptcy
Car slams into tree when motorcyclist fires shots at vehicle
Show More
Fight ends in gunfire, bullet strikes window of Visalia Bank of Sierra
Bay Area Papa Murphy's shut down after photos go viral
With storm pending, voluntary evacuation warning issued for Holy Fire burn areas
Firefighter "panhandles" to raise shutdown awareness
2 shot outside mall in Salt Lake City suburb
More News