There's a shout-out to Fresno's Unitarian Universalist Church in Ryan Reynolds' new video -- and it's every bit as tongue-in-cheek as you'd expect.The actor tweeted out a promotional video for his new company Aviation Gin on Thursday. In the video, Reynolds explains that his gin tastes so "heavenly" because it is "ordained by the Unitarian Church of Fresno, California".Other reasons it tastes great? The citrus fruits are misted using only Reynold's tears. The distillers beat the "living hell" out of the juniper berries - after apologizing to each berry individually, of course. And before the bottles are sent away, they are serenaded by the music of Sarah McLachlan.Reynolds is well-known for his wit, not just as the wise-cracking, irreverent titular character in Marvel's Deadpool movies, but also in real life.Among those who enjoyed the joke was the actual head of the Unitarian Universalist Church, Rev. Tim Kutzmark, who told the San Luis Bispo he was laughing so hard he had to pick himself off the floor."We'd love to invite Ryan to host a gin tasting party at the church, and he is welcome as a guest preacher anytime his schedule allows. Perhaps a sermon on the spirituality of 'Deadpool 2?" he reportedly told the outlet.