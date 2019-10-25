viral video

Youtube star's video at Fresno State goes viral

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A popularYouTuber did some freestyle serenades at Fresno State.

And the hilarious video has gone viral.

Cody Strong, who runs the YouTube Channel 'Angry Picnic' took his guitar to campus and decided to randomly serenade the young ladies on campus.

He approached several young women, telling them he made- up a song for them, and then he just plays.

The video has been seen more than 340,000 times on YouTube.
