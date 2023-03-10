Evacuation warnings issued in Merced County as atmospheric river hits Central California

Merced County is preparing for another round of storms two months after widespread flooding displaced hundreds of residents.

MERCED COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- The City of Merced has issued evacuation warnings for several areas as an atmospheric river reaches Central California on Thursday.

The warning includes the following areas:

- Cooper Ave from Ashby Road to Highway 59

- La Mirada Dr from Highway 59 to W N Bear Creek Dr

- Willowbrook Ave

- Storybrook Ave from Brookside Dr to Willowbrook Dr

- La Cresenta Ave from Willowbrook Dr to La Mirada Dr

- Willowbrook Dr

- La Palma Ave

- Corona Ct

- Portola Wy

- Madrid Ave

- Marietta Ave Dry Creek Ct

- Creekside Drive

- Silver Creek Ct

- Springfield Ct

- Brookside Dr

The following streets are also being impacted by the evacuation warning:

- 2500 N Highway 59

- Bear Creek Dr from Highway 59 to North Bear Creek Drive

- Shadow Brook Dr from Bear Creek Drive to Crystal Springs Ave

- Driftwood Dr from Bear Creek Dr to Shadow Brook Dr

The Merced County Sheriff's Office has also issued an evacuation warning for the communities of Le Grand and Planada.

The storm is expected to bring warmer rain to the Sierra Nevada, creating a threat of rapid snowmelt and widespread flooding across the Valley.

Accuweather Alerts are in place through next week as another atmospheric river approaches Central California behind this storm.

Officials are urging residents to be mindful of the severe weather and prepare ahead of time for the storms.

Sandbags are available at several locations throughout the county for residents.