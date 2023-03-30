Evacuation warning issued for part of Tulare County for incoming storm

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Tulare County Sheriff's Office has issued an evacuation warning for the community of Pine Flat due to incoming storms.

The warning includes all homes, businesses, structures on both sides of roadways, and all access roads south of Deer Creek Mill Road, east of Pine Flat Drive, north of White River Road, and west of Flying T Drive.

The boundaries for the evacuation warnings include:

North Boundary: Deer Creek Mill Road

East Boundary: Flying T Drive

West Boundary: Pine Flat Drive

South Boundary: White River Road

Officials say the expected storms could cause roads and bridges to fail in the community.

Residents are urged to be mindful of the weather and prepare ahead of time.