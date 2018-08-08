WILDFIRE

Evacuations from Ferguson Fire to be lifted for Foresta tomorrow

Nathaly Juarez
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
Mandatory evacuation orders from the Ferguson Fire will be lifted for Foresta on Thursday at 8 a.m. Only residents and employees will be allowed back, but the area will remain under a fire advisement, should conditions change.

Residents can use the entrance on Highway 140 or Highway 120 at Big Oak Flat Road.

Due to the amount of equipment in the area, officials are asking drivers to drive with caution.

There will still be smoke in the respective areas as firefighters continue firefighting operations. If at any time you feel unsafe, please call 911.

For questions or concerns regarding power, please contact PG&E at 800-743-5000 or visit their website here.
