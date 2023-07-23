9-year-old Sophia and her father Eduardo Bravo were on their way to Three Rivers when their motorcycle crashed. Now, the community is rallying together.

EXCLUSIVE: Bikers join together to help Tulare County family following deadly crash

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- In the South Valley, a man died earlier this month and a child was flown to the hospital, following a motorcycle crash in Tulare County.

The California Highway Patrol says the motorcycle collided with an S-U-V ahead of them as it slowed to make a left turn.

9-year-old Sophia and her father Eduardo Bravo were on their way to Three Rivers when their motorcycle crashed.

While Sophia still has major injuries including broken bones, her mom says its the support of the community that is helping her recover.

"I went into shock, you don't want to believe something like that would happen to your loved ones," said Sophia's mother, Mari Perez.

Perez is now picking up the pieces of her family after a motorcycle crash critically injured her daughter Sophia Bravo, and killed Sophia's dad, Eduardo Bravo.

The crash happened Sunday July 9 on Hwy 201 and Road 176 near Woodlake in Visalia.

"Once I learned of his passing, of course I was -- that's something your not ever prepared to hear," said Perez.

Perez and Bravo have five children together, Perez says she also was not ready for the injuries her daughter now faces.

"Her arms are broken in several places, her leg is broken in a lot of places, her knee was dislocated, she had deep lacerations, her right upper leg was -- she had surgery so its pretty much being held by plates and screws -- pins," said Perez.

While she knows it will take time for the wounds to heal, Perez says its the support that is keeping them afloat.

"Its really nice to see a a lot of support, and people that care for her, and be there for her right now," Perez said.

That help is also coming from the Tulare/Visalia riders.

Troy Hager with the group says once their group hear about the crash, they immediately jumped into action.

"Everybody in our group, Tulare/Visalia riders were trying to figure out who this person was that crashed," said Hager.

They started rallying everyone together to help raise money, and even have crew members with a creative side that pitched in.

"She decided that she could help with making cups and putting motorcycle slogans and designs and custom designs on the cups to sale them," said Hager.

Perez says all the strangers coming together to be there for them means the world, especially because the bikers know the passion, Bravo had for the road.

"Of course he cared about her safety, but I know he knew as well that this would make her very happy," said Perez. "So it was just an accident and no one is at fault."

And adds step by step, they will get through this together.

"We are literally taking it a day at a time, one day at a time," said Perez.

Sophia still has more surgeries left, but she is now recovering at home.

Here is the Go Fund Me to help with her medical expenses, and Bravo's funeral arrangements.

