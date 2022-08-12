Exeter man who buried wife alive denied parole

Cesar Navarro stabbed his wife several times in the head and neck with a screwdriver. He then buried her in the backyard of their home.

EXETER, Calif. (KFSN) -- An Exeter man who stabbed his wife and then buried her alive is staying behind bars for now.

Tulare County prosecutors say they got a five-year denial of parole for 44-year-old Cesar Navarro after arguing against his release.

He was found guilty of the 1998 murder of his wife, Elizabeth, who was just 20 years old.

Navarro stabbed her several times in the head and neck with a screwdriver.

He then buried her in the backyard of their home.

Her body was found two weeks later after a desperate search by her family.

Navarro was convicted in 2000 and sentenced to life in prison.