firefighter killed

Family and friends remember Fire Capt. Raymond Figueroa killed in Porterville library fire

By
PORTERVILLE, Calif. (KFSN) -- As crews dig through charred debris, a community is mourning the loss of a hero.

"It doesn't feel real," says Saidee Espinoza, Porterville Fire Capt. Raymond Figueroa's sister. "It doesn't."

Just yards from where his brother took his final breath, Zach Figueroa and his fiance, Saidee, paid tribute to the fallen fire captain.

"He was not just my hero, he was everybody else's hero," Zach said. "To the city of Porterville, to the city of Delano, my family, his friends. "He was everyone's hero."

"He's an amazing man," Espinoza said. "Such an amazing man and an amazing big brother."

EMBED More News Videos

Residents remember fallen firefighter from Portervile library fire



Captain Figueroa's former classmates from Delano High School drove from Southern California.

They didn't want to speak on camera, but say the father of two was a staple of the community and will be geatly missed.

While a memorial continued to grow outside of the firehouse adjacent to the library, urban search and rescue teams spent the day extinguishing hot spots and working to gain access to the building's interior.

"The biggest objective is to move slowly and methodically as they continue to ensure the safety of everyone operating in and around the building," says Tulare County Fire Capt. Joanne Bear.

Search teams used drones aid, crane operators, in recovery efforts. Each piece of heavy debris was removed, getting them one step closer to finding firefighter Patrick Jones.

"Obviously, the firefighters are processing everything that's happened along with the city, the community," Bear said.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
portervilleportervillefirefighter killedlibraries
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
FIREFIGHTER KILLED
Deadly Porterville fire: Officials say library had no sprinkler system
President Trump honors firefighters in deadly Porterville library blaze
3 US firefighters killed while battling Australian wildfires
Texas PD officer, firefighter killed during icy road accident
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
President Trump honors firefighters in deadly Porterville library blaze
President Trump speaks with farmers in Bakersfield
2 teens arrested for starting deadly fire that killed Porterville firefighter
UPDATE: Fresno bomb squad says possible IED was dummy device
Deadly Porterville fire: Officials say library had no sprinkler system
Hundreds attend bone marrow drive to save Coalinga 7-year-old with cancer
Gov. Gavin Newsom delivers State of the State address
Show More
Pedestrian hit, killed by driver in Merced County
Consumer Watch: Picking the right music streaming service
Clovis officers recognized for work in Fresno mass shooting case
Ryan Newman released from hospital after Daytona 500 crash
Family of 24-year-old killed in northwest Fresno in disbelief
More TOP STORIES News