Coronavirus

Coronavirus News: NJ family loses 4 members to COVID-19

FREEHOLD, New Jersey -- Four members of one New Jersey family have died from the COVID-19: a mother and three of her adult children.

Vincent Fusco died Thursday morning at a hospital in Freehold.

Fusco's mother, Grace Fusco, died Wednesday night, hours after another son, Carmine Fusco, died in Pennsylvania.

A sister, Rita Fusco-Jackson, died last Friday.

Nineteen other family members have been tested, but they're waiting on results now after they were all at a family dinner together in the past several weeks.

There are 11 siblings in this family. Besides the four who died, at least one other is on life support.

"It's like the second we start to grieve about one, the phone rings and there's another person gone, taken from us forever," one family member said. "We're just begging for help. We never want to get that call anytime soon, ever again because of this."

This family's heartbreak is an example how gatherings and one simple family dinner can have deadly consequences.

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE


How coronavirus is leaving ghost towns in its path
Coronavirus prevention: how clean are your hands?
Social distancing: What is it and how does it stop the spread of coronavirus?
Coronavirus closures and cancelations
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessnew jerseycoronavirus new jerseycoronavirusu.s. & worldvirus
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
California launches website to locate nearby coronavirus testing sites
Clovis Unified to serve free meals to students every Wednesday
Fresno County courthouse shut down after 2 employees come in contact with COVID-19 patient
Reopening CA: Here's what we know and what comes next
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Fresno County courthouse shut down after 2 employees come in contact with COVID-19 patient
Central California coronavirus cases
3 dead after shooting in parking lot at Golden West High School in Visalia
California launches website to locate nearby coronavirus testing sites
Fresno auto dealerships, furniture stores and others can open on May 11
Dozens rally at City Hall to 'Open Fresno'
15-year-old killed by hit-and-run driver in Porterville
Show More
Emerging coronavirus aid bill aims to help cities, Postal Service
Some business owners satisfied, others waiting to open doors after phase 1 of city of Fresno's plan
Clovis Unified to serve free meals to students every Wednesday
6 Tulare County nursing homes now reporting cases of COVID-19
138 employees at Hanford meat plant test positive for COVID-19
More TOP STORIES News