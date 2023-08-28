The family of a man hit and killed in a crash at a Fresno County Foster Farms plant is raising money to help with funeral expenses.

Family hosts fundraiser to cover funeral costs for man killed on Foster Farms property

The crash happened last week at the property in Reedley.

California Highway Patrol officers say 40-year-old Melecio Hernandez-Ayala got into a company van and hit another employee, 25-year-old Jose Aguilera, who was walking.

Aguilera died at the hospital.

On Sunday, his family held a car wash to help raise money to cover costs.

"I think that we are still trying to process what happened but are getting through it together all my friends and family have been a lot of support,'' Aguilera's older sister Maria Najera said.

Aguilera's family has set up a GoFundMe to help with funeral costs. To support, click here.

Officers booked Ayala-Hernandez into the Fresno County Jail on charges of felony hit and run and a stolen vehicle.