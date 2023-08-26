Kidnapping suspect arrested after child and woman held for ransom in Fresno, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A kidnapping suspect has been arrested after a mother and her child were held for ransom in Fresno on Friday morning.

The kidnapping happened around 11 a.m. in the area of Maple and Central avenues.

Fresno police say a man flagged down officers and told them his wife and son were kidnapped and being held hostage.

Investigators say the man had agreed to pay the kidnapping suspect money to bring his wife, 4-year-old daughter and young son from the border of Mexico to Fresno.

The kidnapping suspect brought the family to the arranged meeting spot in Fresno but ended up demanding more money.

During an argument over the cash, another family member managed to grab the man's daughter out of the kidnapping suspect's car.

Officials say the suspect told the man to call him when he had the money before driving away with his wife and son still in the vehicle.

Law enforcement tracked the suspect's phone to a home in Madera.

He was arrested, and the woman and child were found safe.