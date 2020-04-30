Family of five escapes large house fire in east central Fresno

Crews are at the scene of a large house fire in east central Fresno.

The house is at Nevada and Sierra Vista and fire crews were called out about 9:30 p.m.

A family of five adults was living at the home.

Authorities say they all made it out without injury.

The Red Cross is now helping the family make living arrangements.

Firefighters saw heavy flames coming from the second story of the home when they first arrived and kept the fire from spreading to the first floor.

Neighbors say they heard popping noises right before the fire started.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.
