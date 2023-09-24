Family remembers father hit & killed by car in Dinuba

Alfonso Rios was a musician, a brother, a friend, a father and a grandfather. His daughter tells me more than anything, he was their king.

DINUBA, Calif. (KFSN) -- Alfonso Rios was a musician, a brother, a friend, a father and a grandfather. His daughter tells me more than anything, he was their king.

There wasn't anything he wouldn't do for his family, and she thanks him, for never giving up, and making sure her daughter is still alive.

"He was so close to coming home, he was so close to coming home and he didn't make it," said the victim's daughter, Mariana Rios.

A walk home from school Friday near Crawford Avenue and Terrace Drive, turned into the last walk for Alfonso Rios.

"That morning she was so excited, it was her first picture day," said Mariana.

But at the end of the day, just feet away from their home, a vehicle hit Rios and his granddaughter.

"She has fractures, she has a fracture in her wrist, fracture in her pelvis, and a fracture in her spine," said Mariana.

Rios died at the scene, and now candles and flowers remain at the intersection.

Rios daughter, Mariana, says going to and from school was a sacred time for Rios and his granddaughter.

"It was beautiful to see the connection that he was able to share with her, walking her to school and going to pick her up and I know that that was a very special very special thing that they both shared," said Mariana.

Crediting her daughter's survival to her dad.

"I'm so thankful to god, and to my dad that she's here with me today," said Mariana.

While the cause of the crash is still under investigation, she says reckless driving near schools is happening too often.

"Unfortunately there are people who don't take into consideration when people are crossing, especially near a school zone, there's always people speeding in these residency areas," said Mariana.

And through his music, glasses, hats, and her memories, she knows her father will always be with her.

"I know that my dad is physically gone, but I know that his spirit will always live on," said Mariana.

Rios was 72.

To support the family's GoFundMe, click here.

