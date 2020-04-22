Coronavirus

Consumer, shopping, virtual activity tips and more resources amid coronavirus pandemic

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- We've compiled a list of resources, activities, consumer advice, shopping resources and more need-to-know info while you stay at home and as California reopens. Click here to see fun ideas to keep your family entertained while you're at home.

ESSENTIAL SERVICES

In the battle against the novel coronavirus, Central Valley agencies, hospitals, businesses, non-profits, and recreational venues have announced changes to the way they operate, from closures and cancellations to changes in visitor policies. Read a full list of updates

SHOPPING, CONSUMER

Valley grocery stores offer special hours, delivery for senior shoppers

Fresno businesses change public health protections to meet city order

Fresno restaurants with take-out, pick-up, delivery during shelter in place

Coronavirus crisis: What you need to know about refunds for flights, cruises and concerts

How to stay safe when going out in public for essentials

COVID-19 food safety tips

Amazon stops accepting new grocery delivery customers amid surging demand

How to get the grocery delivery time you want

Coronavirus update: Safety tips for food delivery amid COVID-19 pandemic

Protect yourself: Better Business Bureau warns of coronavirus-related scams

How to change your travel plans amid the global COVID-19 outbreak

Hair dye becoming next high-demand item amid COVID-19 pandemic

Here's how to preserve groceries longer

DIY

No Sew Face Mask

How to make face masks from materials found at home

From scarves to HEPA filters, what kind of face covering is best?

Tips to cutting your own hair during coronavirus shelter-in-place

Mom shares fun tie-dying tips for kids

WORK-LIFE BALANCE

Families First Coronavirus Response Act: Here's how the new paid sick leave requirements work

How to be productive at home working with kids

Can't stop worrying about the coronavirus? Find time to unplug, experts say

How to stock up for coronavirus: What you need, and why you shouldn't panic-buy

Kids in coronavirus quarantine: How to keep children comfortable, entertained

Would you give up personal data to return to work amid coronavirus pandemic?

STAYING SAFE

Can pets contract COVID-19?

Tips for parents on speaking to children about coronavirus

How long does coronavirus live on surfaces? Could be as long as 2 to 3 days

Tips for deep cleaning your home to stay safe from coronavirus

EDUCATION

List of school, college closures, cancellations and changes in Central California

Valley schools offering free meals to students during closures amid COVID-19 outbreak

When will CA schools reopen? Newsom has some ideas

Coronavirus impact: Consumer Reports' free online activities, virtual museum tours for children during COVID-19 pandemic

MAINTAINING LEARNING: Free educational resources for kids stuck at home during COVID-19
