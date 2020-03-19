Coronavirus

Fresno restaurants with take-out, pick-up, delivery during shelter in place

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- After the City of Fresno issued an emergency order on Wednesday requiring all non-essential businesses to close, several restaurants are changing their procedures to keep their customers safe and to stay in business.

Many people took to Facebook asking how they can continue to support local businesses while maintaining social distancing precautions.

Here's a list of all the restaurants in Fresno that are offering take-out, delivery or pick up orders:

(Listed in alphabetical order)

Benaddiction LLC
3015 W Bullard Ave
Fresno, CA 93711

Curbside pick-up available.
Call: 559-374-6082

Butterfish
8482 N Friant Rd
Fresno, CA 93720
Call: 559-478-5471

7090 N Palm Ave #109
Fresno, CA 93650
Call: 559-721-2197

Pick-up orders available.

Casa Corona

1724 W Bullard Ave
Fresno, CA 93711
Call: 559-283-8605

7044 N Cedar Ave
Fresno, CA 93720
Call: 559-323-7409

Pick-up orders available. Free Uber Eats Delivery.

CASA de TAMALES
609 E Olive Ave, Ste C
Fresno, CA 93728

Take-out orders available.
Call: 559-541-4656

Cornerstone Coffee Company
1463 Fulton St
Fresno, CA 93721

To-go orders only.
Call: 559-222-4824

DiCicco's Italian Restaurant
1530 E Nees Ave
Fresno, CA 93720

Offering take-out or delivery
Call: 559-321-0544

Dog House Grill
2789 E Shaw Ave
Fresno, CA 93710

Carry-out orders available and delivery with Door Dash.
Call: 559-294-9920

Eureka!
7775 N Palm Ave
Fresno, CA 93711

Offering take-out orders and delivery through several third-party apps.
Call: 559-320-1300

FIVE Restaurant
1110 E Champlain Dr
Fresno, CA 93720

Pick-up, curbside pick-up, and delivery offered.
Call: 559-434-5553

Full Circle Brewing Co.
620 F St
Fresno, CA 93706

Delivery and pick-up available.
Call: 559-264-6323

GG's Food Factory
2139 Kern St
Fresno, CA 93721

Take orders available and delivery on Uber Eats, Doordash and Grubhub.
Call: 559-840-1185

Heirloom-Eats
8398 N Fresno St
Fresno, CA 93720

Pick-up orders available.
Call: 228-9735

Kikku Japanese Food
2336 Tulare St
Fresno, CA 93721

Take-out orders only. Call to place your order or use their app.
Call: 559-233-8890

La Maison Kabob
43 Fulton St
Fresno, CA 93728

Curbside pick-up and take-out orders. Delivery offered within two-mile radius.
Call: 559-721-7232

La Elegante Taqueria
23 Kern St
Fresno, CA 93706

To-go orders only.
Call: 559-497-5844

Los Panchos Mexican Restaurant
1000 Fulton St
Fresno, CA 93721

Curbside pick-up available. Offering 10% off all orders.
Call: 559-497-9999

The Mad Duck Brewery
3085 E Campus Pointe Dr
Fresno, CA 93710

Offering 15% off all take out orders. Curbside pick-up and delivery are available.
Call: 559-385-3825

Mediterranean Grill & Cafe
1031 U St
Fresno, CA 93721

Curbside pick-up and deliveries are available.
Call: 559-441-7050

Papi's Mex Grill
5624, 1560 E Champlain Dr #101
Fresno, CA 93720

Pick-up, and delivery offered.
Call: 559-434-1609 or order online.

The Quirky Café
901 L St
Fresno, CA 93721

Order online or call in for pick-up.
Call: 559-696-4466

Sequoia Brewing Company
1188 E Champlain Dr #107
Fresno, CA 93720

Offering curbside pick-up and take-out.
Call: 559-434-2739

Take 3 Burgers
1230 Fulton Street
Fresno, CA 93721

Take-out orders available and delivery through Doordash
Call: 559-489-0490

Umi Sushi
2321 Kern St
Fresno, CA 93721

Take-out orders only.
Call: 559-515-6636

Yosemite Falls Café
4020 N Cedar Ave
Fresno, CA 93726

To-go orders available and delivery on Doordash, Uber Eats and Postmates
Call: 559-222-7800

If a business needs to be added, removed, or have information changed, please fill out the form below.
