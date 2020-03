Fresno restaurants with take-out, pick-up, delivery during shelter in place

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- After the City of Fresno issued an emergency order on Wednesday requiring all non-essential businesses to close, several restaurants are changing their procedures to keep their customers safe and to stay in business.Many people took to Facebook asking how they can continue to support local businesses while maintaining social distancing precautions.Here's a list of all the restaurants in Fresno that are offering take-out, delivery or pick up orders:3015 W Bullard AveFresno, CA 93711Curbside pick-up available.Call: 559-374-60828482 N Friant RdFresno, CA 93720Call: 559-478-54717090 N Palm Ave #109Fresno, CA 93650Call: 559-721-2197Pick-up orders available.1724 W Bullard AveFresno, CA 93711Call: 559-283-86057044 N Cedar AveFresno, CA 93720Call: 559-323-7409Pick-up orders available. Free Uber Eats Delivery.609 E Olive Ave, Ste CFresno, CA 93728Take-out orders available.Call: 559-541-46561463 Fulton StFresno, CA 93721To-go orders only.Call: 559-222-48241530 E Nees AveFresno, CA 93720Offering take-out or deliveryCall: 559-321-05442789 E Shaw AveFresno, CA 93710Carry-out orders available and delivery with Door Dash.Call: 559-294-99207775 N Palm AveFresno, CA 93711Offering take-out orders and delivery through several third-party apps.Call: 559-320-13001110 E Champlain DrFresno, CA 93720Pick-up, curbside pick-up, and delivery offered.Call: 559-434-5553620 F StFresno, CA 93706Delivery and pick-up available.Call: 559-264-63232139 Kern StFresno, CA 93721Take orders available and delivery on Uber Eats, Doordash and Grubhub.Call: 559-840-11858398 N Fresno StFresno, CA 93720Pick-up orders available.Call: 228-97352336 Tulare StFresno, CA 93721Take-out orders only. Call to place your order or use their app.Call: 559-233-889043 Fulton StFresno, CA 93728Curbside pick-up and take-out orders. Delivery offered within two-mile radius.Call: 559-721-723223 Kern StFresno, CA 93706To-go orders only.Call: 559-497-58441000 Fulton StFresno, CA 93721Curbside pick-up available. Offering 10% off all orders.Call: 559-497-99993085 E Campus Pointe DrFresno, CA 93710Offering 15% off all take out orders. Curbside pick-up and delivery are available.Call: 559-385-38251031 U StFresno, CA 93721Curbside pick-up and deliveries are available.Call: 559-441-70505624, 1560 E Champlain Dr #101Fresno, CA 93720Pick-up, and delivery offered.Call: 559-434-1609 or order online 901 L StFresno, CA 93721 Order online or call in for pick-up.Call: 559-696-44661188 E Champlain Dr #107Fresno, CA 93720Offering curbside pick-up and take-out.Call: 559-434-27391230 Fulton StreetFresno, CA 93721Take-out orders available and delivery through DoordashCall: 559-489-04902321 Kern StFresno, CA 93721Take-out orders only.Call: 559-515-66364020 N Cedar AveFresno, CA 93726To-go orders available and delivery on Doordash, Uber Eats and PostmatesCall: 559-222-7800If a business needs to be added, removed, or have information changed, please fill out the form below.