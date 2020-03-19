Fresno restaurants with take-out, pick-up, delivery during shelter in place

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- After the City of Fresno issued an emergency order on Wednesday requiring all non-essential businesses to close, several restaurants are changing their procedures to keep their customers safe and to stay in business.
Many people took to Facebook asking how they can continue to support local businesses while maintaining social distancing precautions.
Here's a list of all the restaurants in Fresno that are offering take-out, delivery or pick up orders:
(Listed in alphabetical order)
Benaddiction LLC
3015 W Bullard Ave
Fresno, CA 93711
Curbside pick-up available.
Call: 559-374-6082
Butterfish
8482 N Friant Rd
Fresno, CA 93720
Call: 559-478-5471
7090 N Palm Ave #109
Fresno, CA 93650
Call: 559-721-2197
Pick-up orders available.
Casa Corona
1724 W Bullard Ave
Fresno, CA 93711
Call: 559-283-8605
7044 N Cedar Ave
Fresno, CA 93720
Call: 559-323-7409
Pick-up orders available. Free Uber Eats Delivery.
CASA de TAMALES
609 E Olive Ave, Ste C
Fresno, CA 93728
Take-out orders available.
Call: 559-541-4656
Cornerstone Coffee Company
1463 Fulton St
Fresno, CA 93721
To-go orders only.
Call: 559-222-4824
DiCicco's Italian Restaurant
1530 E Nees Ave
Fresno, CA 93720
Offering take-out or delivery
Call: 559-321-0544
Dog House Grill
2789 E Shaw Ave
Fresno, CA 93710
Carry-out orders available and delivery with Door Dash.
Call: 559-294-9920
Eureka!
7775 N Palm Ave
Fresno, CA 93711
Offering take-out orders and delivery through several third-party apps.
Call: 559-320-1300
FIVE Restaurant
1110 E Champlain Dr
Fresno, CA 93720
Pick-up, curbside pick-up, and delivery offered.
Call: 559-434-5553
Full Circle Brewing Co.
620 F St
Fresno, CA 93706
Delivery and pick-up available.
Call: 559-264-6323
GG's Food Factory
2139 Kern St
Fresno, CA 93721
Take orders available and delivery on Uber Eats, Doordash and Grubhub.
Call: 559-840-1185
Heirloom-Eats
8398 N Fresno St
Fresno, CA 93720
Pick-up orders available.
Call: 228-9735
Kikku Japanese Food
2336 Tulare St
Fresno, CA 93721
Take-out orders only. Call to place your order or use their app.
Call: 559-233-8890
La Maison Kabob
43 Fulton St
Fresno, CA 93728
Curbside pick-up and take-out orders. Delivery offered within two-mile radius.
Call: 559-721-7232
La Elegante Taqueria
23 Kern St
Fresno, CA 93706
To-go orders only.
Call: 559-497-5844
Los Panchos Mexican Restaurant
1000 Fulton St
Fresno, CA 93721
Curbside pick-up available. Offering 10% off all orders.
Call: 559-497-9999
The Mad Duck Brewery
3085 E Campus Pointe Dr
Fresno, CA 93710
Offering 15% off all take out orders. Curbside pick-up and delivery are available.
Call: 559-385-3825
Mediterranean Grill & Cafe
1031 U St
Fresno, CA 93721
Curbside pick-up and deliveries are available.
Call: 559-441-7050
Papi's Mex Grill
5624, 1560 E Champlain Dr #101
Fresno, CA 93720
Pick-up, and delivery offered.
Call: 559-434-1609 or order online.
The Quirky Café
901 L St
Fresno, CA 93721
Order online or call in for pick-up.
Call: 559-696-4466
Sequoia Brewing Company
1188 E Champlain Dr #107
Fresno, CA 93720
Offering curbside pick-up and take-out.
Call: 559-434-2739
Take 3 Burgers
1230 Fulton Street
Fresno, CA 93721
Take-out orders available and delivery through Doordash
Call: 559-489-0490
Umi Sushi
2321 Kern St
Fresno, CA 93721
Take-out orders only.
Call: 559-515-6636
Yosemite Falls Café
4020 N Cedar Ave
Fresno, CA 93726
To-go orders available and delivery on Doordash, Uber Eats and Postmates
Call: 559-222-7800
