IHOP now serving Addams Family-inspired items at its restaurants

These items include Gomez's Green Chili Omelette, Uncle Fester's Chocolate Ice Scream Shake and Morticia's Haunted Hot Chocolate.
Our new Addams Family menu has a Kooky Kids Combo that will make you do the mambo. And for a limited time, kids eat free every day from 4-10pm with the purchase of an adult entree!— IHOP (@IHOP) September 20, 2019
Don’t forget to see @MeetTheAddams in theaters October 11. pic.twitter.com/MNUZVgYcq8
Another new item is known as Wednesday's Web-Cakes, which are buttermilk pancakes topped with Hershey's chocolate syrup, white icing and violet whipped cream.
You can order these through November third after catching the new Addams Family movie.