IHOP now serving Addams Family-inspired items at its restaurants

Our new Addams Family menu has a Kooky Kids Combo that will make you do the mambo. And for a limited time, kids eat free every day from 4-10pm with the purchase of an adult entree!



In honor of the Halloween season, IHOP will now be serving four new menu items inspired by members of the Addams Family.These items include Gomez's Green Chili Omelette, Uncle Fester's Chocolate Ice Scream Shake and Morticia's Haunted Hot Chocolate.Another new item is known as Wednesday's Web-Cakes, which are buttermilk pancakes topped with Hershey's chocolate syrup, white icing and violet whipped cream.You can order these through November third after catching the new Addams Family movie.