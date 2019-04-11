Family & Parenting

Prince Harry, Meghan to keep baby arrival plans private

LONDON -- Prince Harry and his heavily pregnant wife Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, say they have decided to keep plans around their baby's arrival private.

Kensington Palace officials said in a statement Thursday that Harry and Meghan "look forward" to sharing the news of their baby's birth once they have had a chance to celebrate privately as a new family.

The royal couple are expecting their first child in late April or early May.Few details have been announced.

They say they are grateful for the goodwill messages they have received from around the world.

The couple, who wed in May at Windsor Castle, recently moved from central London to a more secluded house near their wedding venue.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
family & parentingbabyprince harryroyal familymeghan markleu.s. & world
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2 people hospitalized, 2 dogs killed in central Fresno house fire
Power lines brought down by tree branch spark fire, many without power near Fowler
Crews battle two-alarm commercial fire in central Fresno
Excessive Heat Watch in effect for the weekend
Newborn found dead inside Texas Applebee's bathroom trashcan
Police: Juveniles cause $5k in damage to Visalia school
Trump says director of national intelligence is resigning
Show More
Dead man found inside SUV submerged in Kern River
Man accused of faking own death faces 24 counts of rape in Scotland
Jose Ramirez beats Maurice Hooker by knockout in first unification bout
VIDEO: Grass fire breaks out off Highway 41 in Fresno
Folks brave the heat for famed Cantaloupe Festival in Firebaugh
More TOP STORIES News