FAMILY & PARENTING

Quadruplets graduating high school each join military

EMBED </>More Videos

The siblings were inspired by their grandfather and brother-in-law who also served in the military. (WXMI-FOX)

After celebrating their high school graduation, the Lees quadruplets of Ada, Michigan, will go their separate ways to join four different branches of the military.

Quadruplets Bryce, Rose, Mason and Nevin will enlist in the U.S. Navy, Air Force, Air National Guard and Marine Corps, respectively.

The quadruplets are a part of a group of seven siblings (including adopted and foster children) of the Lees family that will be graduating this year. A fifth sibling will also join the military after graduation.

"We've been pretty close ever since we were little, and now we're going down our own paths, so it's kind of sad," said Rose Lees, a quadruplet who will join the Air Force, to WXMI.

The siblings were inspired by their grandfather and brother-in-law, who also served in the military. One of the quadruplets, Nevin, is already in training for the Marine Corps in North Carolina.

"People may think that they really can't make a change because we're so young and that we don't have a say. But we actually have the biggest impact out there," said Rose.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
familymilitarynavyair forcemarinesfeel goodhigh schoolgraduationsiblings
FAMILY & PARENTING
Toddler shreds more than $1,000 in cash
Do you want your child to be the next Gerber baby?
PHOTOS: North Carolina fire and rescue company celebrates 11 babies born in about a year
VIDEO: 2 toddlers ecstatic to see garbage truck
Families attend workshop in hopes of becoming foster parents
More Family & Parenting
Top Stories
Mendota Police arrest elementary school principal on child molestation charges
Members of 'sinister' love triangle accused of raping 3 children
Illegal marijuana grow discovered in Lindsay
Vacant building fires becoming a problem for Fresno Fire
Trial wraps up for man accused of randomly shooting at cars in Fresno County
Merced Police invest in virtual technology to train officers
Madera Police try new approach to solve murder of 9-year-old boy
Teen charged for hit and run that killed Vice Principal
Show More
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Brawl breaks out at pee-wee football game
Pooch Hall arrested for DUI, child endangerment
Man uses social media to target women for sexual assault. Fresno Sheriff needs help finding victims
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
Beef products recalled after possible salmonella sickens 57
More News