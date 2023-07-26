Authorities investigating shooting in Farmersville

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- A shooting investigation is underway in Farmersville.

Police and sheriff's deputies were called to Ventura Avenue and Petunia Street just before 1 am Wednesday.

Police have not revealed any details at this time, but there were several evidence markers in the street.

They were next to a tarp that is used to cover a body, and the coroner's office also responded to the scene.

Farmersville police, Exeter police and deputies from the Tulare County Sheriff's Office took part in the investigation. The Farmersville Police Department is leading this case.

More details are expected to be provided later Wednesday morning.

This is a developing story. Stay with Action News for updates.