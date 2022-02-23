Police searching for 12-year-old girl last seen leaving Farmersville home

EMBED <>More Videos

Police searching for girl last seen leaving Farmersville home

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Police are asking for your help in finding a missing South Valley girl.

12-year-old McKenzi Grace Hall has not been seen since she left her home in Farmersville just before noon Monday.

She was wearing a gray sweatshirt white sweatpants and black shoes.

McKenzi is just under 5'0" and has brown hair with blue eyes.

Anyone who sees her is urged to call Farmersville Police.
