MERCED COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- A bicyclist has died after colliding with a semi-truck in Merced County on Thursday morning.It happened after 6:30 am on Dickenson Ferry Road and Gurr Road.The bike rider was pronounced dead at the scene. The age of the victim hasn't been released.Investigators are working to determine what led up to the deadly crash.Authorities have closed part of the roadway as they continue their investigation. Drivers are advised to avoid the area.