fatal crash

Driver killed in Madera County crash, CHP says

EMBED <>More Videos

Driver killed in crash in Madera County, CHP says

MADERA COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- A driver died in a crash in Madera County late Monday night, the California Highway Patrol said.

The 28-year-old man was driving north on Highway 99 at about 11:50 pm when he began to turn onto the Highway 152 onramp.

Investigators said the driver made an unsafe turn and drifted off the road, colliding with a tree in the center divider.

The impact of the crash split the vehicle in half.

CHP officers say the man was not wearing his seatbelt properly. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

It's unclear if alcohol or drugs were factors in the crash. The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
madera countyfatal crashdriver killed
Copyright © 2022 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
FATAL CRASH
1 killed, others injured in multi-vehicle crash in southeast Fresno
11-year-old dies weeks after west central Fresno crash, officials say
DUI driver arrested for deadly hit-and-run crash in Selma
1 killed, 1 injured in Fresno County crash, CHP says
TOP STORIES
1 killed, others injured in multi-vehicle crash in southeast Fresno
Suspect kidnaps 3-month-old from SJ home, police say
Man dies following southwest Fresno shooting
2 men arrive at CRMC with gunshot wounds, police say
Man sexually assaulted woman while children were home, deputies say
VIDEO: Bus with 23 students flips over when street racer causes crash
Man shot to death at NW Fresno apartment complex, police say
Show More
Top Russian diplomat warns Ukraine against provoking WWIII
Suspicious package found in Clovis not a threat to public, police say
New Denny's robotic server at northeast Fresno location
PD: More than $12,000 in tech equipment stolen from Fresno school
Tulare Co. mental health focus groups suggest mobile response units
More TOP STORIES News