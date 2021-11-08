Clovis teenager killed in high-speed crash, Fresno Police searching for driver who left the scene

Police say three cars were involved, but one of them took off.
Now, authorities are working to track down that driver as the victim's family and friends mourn the loss of a young man who was just weeks away from a big step for his future.
A memorial has been set up at the crash site where 18-year-old Andres Ramirez Orozco.
Family members shared these pictures of Andres. They say he wanted to be a mechanic and was preparing to go back to college. They say he always had a bright smile and had a great sense of humor. @ABC30 pic.twitter.com/lCIWgQwQqE— Jessica Harrington (@JessicaABC30) November 8, 2021
"He always had a sense of humor. He was really someone good to listen to and he always had a bright smile on his face, no matter what he was going through," said Quiana Bermudez, Orozco's aunt.
The 18-year-old was preparing to go to college to become a mechanic.
Fresno Police said just before 1 a.m., the Volkswagen he was driving and a Camry were headed east on Shaw Avenue from First Street at a high rate of speed.
As they approached Shaw and Millbrook Avenue, a third vehicle pulled out from the south side of Shaw, right in front of the two.
A deadly early morning crash along Shaw Ave. near Millbrook is clearing up. @FresnoPolice say an 18yo man was killed. A second vehicle involved stopped. Police are now searching for a white Malibu or Impala style vehicle, early 2000s model, that did not stop. @ABC30 pic.twitter.com/sfWzh2aonS— Jessica Harrington (@JessicaABC30) November 8, 2021
"When that vehicle pulled in front of them, both of our vehicles swerved, striking each other and caused both of them to spin out of control," said Fresno Police Department LT. Bill Dooley.
The Volkswagen slammed into a tree, killing Orozco.
The Camry spun out of control coming to a stop near Shaw and Ninth.
The driver of the Camry was uninjured and is cooperating with police.
Officials said the car that pulled out in front of the two left the scene.
Police are now looking for that driver.
The vehicle is described as an early 2000s model white Malibu or Impala.
"We'd like to get their side of the story and see what happened," said Lt. Dooley.
Monday evening, Orozco's boss and co-worker gathered to pray at the crash site.
Just before the crash, the teen had gotten off work from the Carl's Jr. at Shaw and First Street.
He drove his co-worker Rigoberta Garcia home, something he did often.
She said Orozco had just put in his two weeks notice to head back to college, so they talked about not working together in the future.
"I told him I'm going to miss you. I told him last night it's not going to be fun here at work without you. And he said 'Don't ever say that you're not going to see me, because you're going to see me," Garcia said.
She's now clinging to memories captured in videos she took of him making her laugh at work.
"He had a good character, very happy," Garcia said.
Fresno Police have still not been able to identify the driver who left the scene, they're asking anyone with information about what happened to call them.
A GoFundMe has been started to help pay for funeral expenses.