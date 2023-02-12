CHP identifies driver in suspected Fresno County DUI crash that killed 16-year-old

Investigators say the driver was arrested on suspicion of DUI.

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- California Highway Patrol investigators have identified the driver suspected of causing a crash that killed a 16-year-old passenger in Fresno County.

25-year-old Erick Torres of Bakersfield, Calif. was arrested for felony vehicular manslaughter while driving under the influence of alcohol.

The crash happened just before 5:30 am Sunday near Elkhorn and Dickenson Avenues in Riverdale.

Investigators say Torres was speeding and lost control on a curve. His Toyota Tacoma then went off the road and overturned multiple times.

The 16-year-old passenger was ejected.

First responders tried to save the teen, but he died at the scene. Investigators say he was not wearing a seatbelt.

Two other passengers were wearing seatbelts. The 19-year-old and 21-year-old had minor injuries but did not need to be taken to the hospital.

The video above is from an earlier story and will be updated.