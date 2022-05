MERCED COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- A driver suspected of DUI died after slamming into a piece of construction equipment in Merced County early Mondy morning.The California Highway Patrol said a man in his 40s crashed his car into a construction zone near Highway 99 and Applegate Road.The vehicle hit a piece of heavy machinery.The man died at the scene. His name has not been released.Officers believe alcohol was a factor. The crash is still under investigation.