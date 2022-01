FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Authorities are investigating a deadly crash in west Fresno on Thursday morning.The crash happened near Golden State Boulevard and Ashlan Avenue before 7 am.The California Highway Patrol says one person has died, but further information about the crash was not immediately available.Fresno police have closed both directions of Golden State Boulevard between Shaw and Ashlan. Drivers are advised to take an alternate route and expect some delays while officers continue their investigation.