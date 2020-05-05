1 killed, 3 injured in rollover crash on Highway 41 near Shaw

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A 21-year-old driver is dead after losing control of his vehicle and crashing up an embankment in northeast Fresno on Tuesday morning.It happened around 2 a.m. on southbound Highway 41 just north of Shaw Avenue.California Highway Patrol officers say the driver lost control of the Nissan and overturned on the right side of the freeway.The driver was pronounced dead at the scene. His name has not been released.Three passengers inside the car suffered minor injuries.Traffic on all three southbound lanes was blocked for about an hour, but has since reopened.