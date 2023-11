1 dead, others injured after car crash in Fresno County

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- One person was killed in a crash involving multiple vehicles in Fresno County on Monday.

The crash happened around 6:30 pm in the area of Highway 180 near Floyd Avenue.

The California Highway Patrol says at least three cars were involved in the collision.

Officers have confirmed one person has died and at least two others were injured.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

