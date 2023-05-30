Woman killed, 2 children injured after car crash in Fresno County

Northbound lanes of Willow Avenue have been shut down south of International Avenue as crews work to clear the roadway.

CLOVIS, Calif. (KFSN) -- A woman has died and two children were injured after a two-vehicle crash in Fresno County on Monday evening.

The crash happened around 4:30 pm in the area of Minnewawa and International avenues.

The California Highway Patrol says a driver in a Mercedes ran a stop sign while speeding and hit a Honda in the intersection.

Officials say the woman driving the Honda was killed and two children in her car were injured.

Both children, ages 8 and 10, were taken to a local hospital to have their injuries treated.

Investigators say the driver who ran the stop sign was not seriously injured in the crash.

Northbound lanes of Willow Avenue have been shut down south of International Avenue as crews work to clear the roadway.

There is currently no estimated time of when the street will reopen.

Officials say drugs or alcohol are not believed to be involved in the crash.

Stay with Action News for the latest updates on this developing story.