1 dead, 1 hospitalized after car crash in Tulare County

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- One person is dead after a crash in Tulare County on Friday afternoon.

It happened around 1:30 pm on Highway 43 and Avenue 56.

Information is limited but officers say it was a head-on collision with two vehicles.

One person was also taken to a hospital with major injuries.

This is an ongoing investigation.