1 dead, 3 drivers injured after car crash in Fresno County

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man has died, and three other drivers were injured after a car crash in Fresno County on Tuesday afternoon.

The crash happened at 3:30 pm in the area of Goodfellow and Rio Vista avenues.

The California Highway Patrol says a 26-year-old woman in a truck swerved to try and avoid hitting a Camry in slower-moving traffic.

Officers say the woman's truck hit the back of the Camry and veered into the opposite lane in front of an oncoming BMW.

The truck slammed into the BMW head-on before it was hit by a Hyundai.

The 58-year-old driver of the BMW was taken to a local hospital, where he later died.

The woman in the truck and Hyundai's driver were also taken to the hospital with minor to moderate injuries.

The driver of the Camry had minor injuries but did not go to the hospital.

Officials say they believe the woman in the truck was possibly driving while distracted leading up to the crash.

The investigation is ongoing, but officers say the driver may be charged with vehicular manslaughter.