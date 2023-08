Man killed after crashing into canal in Merced County

MERCED COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man has died after he crashed his vehicle into a canal near Los Banos on Tuesday night.

The crash happened around 6:00 pm near Turner Island Road and Henry Miller Avenue.

The California Highway Patrol says the man's car veered off the roadway along the canal, causing it to overturn into the water.

The man died at the scene of the crash.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.