Driver killed following rollover crash in Merced County

MERCED COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- California Highway Patrol officers and Merced County deputies are investigating a fatal rollover crash.

It happened just after 2:30 a.m. Thursday Highway 59 and McNamara Road.

CHP Officers say a silver Ford Explorer was southbound on the 59 and swerved across the roadway.

It then crossed the shoulder into a field and overturned.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

Highway 59 is currently open in both directions while the crash investigation is underway.

