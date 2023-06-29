  • Full Story
  • Full Story
  • Full Story

WATCH LIVE

Fresno CountyNorth ValleySouth ValleyFoothills/Sierra
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

Driver killed following rollover crash in Merced County

ABC30 Digital Team Image
ByABC30 Digital Team KFSN logo
Thursday, June 29, 2023 12:26PM
Driver killed following rollover crash in Merced County
EMBED <>More Videos

California Highway Patrol officers and Merced County deputies are investigating a fatal rollover crash.

MERCED COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- California Highway Patrol officers and Merced County deputies are investigating a fatal rollover crash.

It happened just after 2:30 a.m. Thursday Highway 59 and McNamara Road.

CHP Officers say a silver Ford Explorer was southbound on the 59 and swerved across the roadway.

It then crossed the shoulder into a field and overturned.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

Highway 59 is currently open in both directions while the crash investigation is underway.

Stay with ABC30 for the latest details on this developing story.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2023 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW