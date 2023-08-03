1 dead, 2 injured after car crash in Fresno County

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. -- One person has died, and two others were injured after a car crash in Fresno County on Wednesday night.

The crash happened around 5:45 pm in the area of Clovis and American avenues.

The California Highway Patrol says a Honda was speeding when it crashed into the back of a box truck.

The impact of the crash caused the truck to hit a third vehicle.

Officials say a passenger in the Honda was killed, and the driver was taken to a local hospital with major injuries.

The driver of the third vehicle had minor injuries.

Stay with Action News for the latest updates on this developing story.