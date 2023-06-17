WATCH LIVE

1 killed, 1 hospitalized after rollover crash near Sanger

Saturday, June 17, 2023 2:43AM
FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- One person has died and another was hospitalized after a rollover car crash near Sanger on Friday night.

The crash happened around 5:45 pm near Jensen and Del Rey avenues.

A car rolled over for an unknown reason before landing on its roof in a nearby orchard.

The California Highway Patrol says a passenger was killed in the crash and the driver was taken to a local hospital with injuries.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

Stay with Action News for the latest updates on this developing story.

