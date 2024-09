2 women killed in car crash in southeast Fresno, CHP says

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Two women have died after a car crash in southeast Fresno on Tuesday night.

The crash happened around 6 pm near the intersection of Clovis and Butler.

The California Highway Patrol says the driver was speeding when she veered off the road, crashing into a pole and concrete pillar.

Both women in the SUV died at the scene.

Authorities say it is unknown if alcohol or drugs are a factor in the crash.

