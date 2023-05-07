WATCH LIVE

Man killed after crashing into semi-truck in Fresno County

Sunday, May 7, 2023
Man killed after crashing into semi-truck in Fresno County
FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man was killed after crashing into the back of a parked semi-truck in Fresno County on Sunday morning.

The crash happened at 5:15 am in the area of Cherry and Lincoln avenues.

The California Highway Patrol says a 26-year-old man's vehicle drifted onto the shoulder and hit the back of a semi-truck that was parked along the roadway.

The man died from his injuries before he could be taken to the hospital.

Officials have not yet identified the man who was killed in the crash.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

