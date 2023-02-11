Fresno County Coroner's Office identifies Parlier 7th-grader who was hit and killed

The driver pulled over after the accident and called 911 for help.

PARLIER, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Fresno County Coroner's Office has identified the 7th-grader who was hit and killed Friday night as 13-year-old Fernanda Perez-Almada.

Investigators say Perez-Almada was hit by a car while walking home from school.

The crash happened around 6:20 p.m. in the area of Madsen and Amigo Avenues.

Crews performed lifesaving measures on Perez-Almada, but she died of her injuries at the scene.

Investigators say drugs or alcohol are not believed to have been involved.

The school district says it will be offering emotional counseling and support for students and staff once they return to school next week.

Anyone who witnessed the accident is asked to call the Parlier Police Department at (559) 935-1525.

The video above is from an earlier story and will be updated.

