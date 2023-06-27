Driver accused of deadly Fresno taco truck crash appears in court

A driver suspected of hitting and killing a man near a Fresno taco truck two years ago made a court appearance on Monday.

The hearing will continue at 10 am on Tuesday.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A driver suspected of hitting and killing a man near a Fresno taco truck two years ago made a court appearance on Monday.

Rolando Avarenga-Aguilar sat in court in a red jumpsuit and took notes during his preliminary hearing.

Aguilar was allegedly driving drunk on October 9, 2021, when he crashed into a group of customers at a taco truck near Maple and Belmont.

Surveillance video played in court shows a red van slowing down before turning toward the crowd and accelerating.

Officials say Aguilar ran over 60-year-old Sabas Ruiz Galviz and killed him.

Aguilar now faces multiple charges including DUI and murder.

In court was Maribel Sanchez, who was waiting for her order when she saw the van.

Sanchez spoke through an interpreter in court.

"I jumped away from it in order to avoid being hit. But in the process, it also dragged me and I fell down," recalled Sanchez.

She had injuries on her hand and her knee.

"I started like checking myself out, then I turned over, and I just the man he was lying face down," Sanchez explained.

Through the interpreter, Sanchez said her memory after the accident was blacked out, which was a point the defense attorney questioned.

"So, what does that mean when you say completely blacked out?" asked the defense attorney.

The interpreter would like to make a correction, everything became cloudy," the interpreter replied.

The hearing will continue at 10 am on Tuesday.

If the judge finds there is enough evidence for Aguilar to go on trial and he's found guilty, he could face 15 years to life behind bars.

For news updates, follow Brittany Jacob on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.