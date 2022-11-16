85-year-old killed in crash in Tulare County, CHP says

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- A crash in Tulare County has left one man dead and injured two others.
It happened at Avenue 264 and Road 156 around 3 Tuesday afternoon.
The California Highway Patrol says a sedan stopped at a stop sign at the intersection then drove in the path of an oncoming pick-up truck.
The pick-up tried to avoid the crash but slammed into the sedan.
The 85-year-old driver of the sedan died at the scene.
His passenger, a woman, was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.
The other driver had minor injuries.